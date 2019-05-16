JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

EC lost its independence, time to review how it is appointed: Congress
Business Standard

Mayawati targets EC, says they are acting under pressure; supports Mamata

EC ended the campaigning for the last phase of polls one day before the deadline after clashes between TMC and BJP supporters were reported.

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

mayawati, bsp
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference at her residence in Lucknow. PTI Photo

Rallying behind Mamata Banerjee, BSP supremo Mayawati thursday charged that the West Bengal chief minister is being targeted as part of a conspiracy to divert attention from failures of the Modi government.

It is now clear that under the present Chief Election Commissioner, Lok Sabha polls are not being held in a totally free and fair manner, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told reporters here.

The Election Commission curtailed campaigning in West Bengal under pressure of central government, she further charged.

The Election Commission on wednesday ordered campaigning in nine West Bengal constituencies to end at 10 PM on thursday, a day before its scheduled deadline, in the wake of violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata.

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar had said that it was for the first time that such an action has been taken using constitutional powers of the poll panel.
 

The EC's action came after parts of Kolkata witnessed widespread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive road show in the city. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar was also vandalised during the violence.

The order said it has been brought to the notice of the Commission that there have been growing incidents of disruption and violence during the political campaigns and processions in West Bengal during the ongoing elections.

The EC invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to curtail the campaigning for the last phase of the election on May 19.

The constituencies where campaigning has been curtailed are -- Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar.
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 11:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements