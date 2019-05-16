Mayawati targets EC, says they are acting under pressure; supports Mamata

Rallying behind Mamata Banerjee, BSP supremo thursday charged that the is being targeted as part of a conspiracy to divert attention from failures of the

It is now clear that under the present Chief Election Commissioner, polls are not being held in a totally free and fair manner, the former told reporters here.

The curtailed campaigning in under pressure of central government, she further charged.

The on wednesday ordered campaigning in nine constituencies to end at 10 PM on thursday, a day before its scheduled deadline, in the wake of violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata.

had said that it was for the first time that such an action has been taken using constitutional powers of the poll panel.



The EC's action came after parts of Kolkata witnessed widespread violence during Amit Shah's massive road show in the city. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar was also vandalised during the violence.

The order said it has been brought to the notice of the Commission that there have been growing incidents of disruption and violence during the political campaigns and processions in West Bengal during the ongoing elections.

The EC invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to curtail the campaigning for the last phase of the election on May 19.

The constituencies where campaigning has been curtailed are -- Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar.