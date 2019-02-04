A refugee fighting an request appealed for his freedom Monday, "please don't send me to Bahrain" as he arrived in shackles at a Bangkok court, which extended his detention by another two months.

Hakeem al-Araibi, a Bahraini refugee and Australian resident, fears torture and even death if he is returned to his homeland.

Araibi was convicted in absentia on charges of vandalising a police station in Bahrain, but says he was out of the country playing in a match at the time of the alleged offence.

The has said he believes he is being targeted over his criticism of (AFC) Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, a member of Bahrain's ruling family.

Araibi was stopped at Bahrain's request at a Bangkok airport in November when he arrived in for his honeymoon. He has been held in detention since then as Thai courts decide whether to send him back to the Gulf state.

"Please don't send me to Bahrain," he pleaded as he arrived at the court where former Australian and other campaigners were on hand to lend support to the

"Your wife sends her love! Hakeem, is with you, mate," Foster shouted.

The court said Araibi would be given 60 days to object to the request and would need to present his case in April when the judges reconvene.

Along with the objection papers, the footballer's said they needed to submit evidence "to show the court that Hakeem's to will pose danger to his life."



Outside the court, Foster, who has been leading a protest in the football community for Araibi's freedom, said the case was politically motivated and represented "retribution from to Hakeem".

"We continue to call on the Thai to show some mercy.... Don't be pushed around by and just let him go home," Foster said.

Australian has previously called on his Thai counterpart to release the 25-year-old, saying that returning him to Bahrain would infringe on his rights under international

"We are asking the to allow to return to Australia," Australian ambassador-designate reiterated Monday outside the court, adding that representatives of 15 other were present to observe the proceedings.

Araibi had played for Bahrain's national youth team before he fled his homeland and was granted asylum in Australia, where he plays for the semi-professional FC.

"We believe if Hakeem is not released there have to be some sanctions levied on Bahrain and Thailand," international players' union FIFPro's vice Francis Awaritefe, a former Australian football player, told reporters outside the court.

Both "should at least be excluded from being able to host" international matches, he added.

FIFA's and diversity, -- who was present for the hearing -- told reporters has had numerous exchanges at a "formal and informal level" with Bahrain, Thailand, and the AFC.

"We want to show our support to him... to ensure the right thing happens and (Hakeem) goes back to as soon as possible," Addiechi said.

The detention of a recognised refugee such as Hakeem sends the message to the world that is "not safe for refugees," said Human Rights Watch's

said Sunday in a statement that Araibi had fled the country while awaiting trial on charges of arson and "possessing It added that issuing an international warrant for his arrest is "standard practice".

Araibi violated the terms of his bail the statement said and has "the right to appeal" his conviction.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)