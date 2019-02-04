Six bovine smugglers held, 28 animals rescued in JK's Ramban

Six suspected cattle smugglers were arrested as police rescued 28 animals in Jammu and Kashmir's district, officials said Monday.

The animals were being taken to the valley without permission, a said.

He said police intercepted four load carriers in town along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and rescued 24 animals which were being illegally transported to the valley.

Four more cattle, being taken by foot, were rescued at Tatapani, the said.

He said six suspected cattle smugglers were arrested and three separate cases were registered against them.

