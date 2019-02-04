251 sedition cases filed in Assam since BJP came to power

government has registered a total of 245 cases since the BJP-led alliance came to power in the state in 2016, the Assembly was informed on Monday.

In a written reply, said 245 cases were filed against various individuals and banned organisations since May 26, 2016 when the present coalition government took charge.

Replying to the query by of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress, Patowary said cases have been filed against militant groups such as ULFA(I), (S), NDFB(B), KLO, NSLA, NSLA(AT), UPLFS, DHD, DHNA, NSCN(IM), and among others.

Such cases were also registered against several individuals, Patowary said on behalf of who also holds the Home portfolio.

Two sedition cases were slapped on activist-cum- in district and Guwahati city.

Along with Gogoi, sedition cases were registered last month against eminent intellectual and Sahitya Akademi awardee Hiren Gohain and for their comments on the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who fled religious persecution from Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, and entered before December 31, 2014.

