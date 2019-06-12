Donald Trump Jr meets with US senators for fresh grilling

Jr returned to Wednesday to face questions likely to focus on his contacts with Russians, as the president's eldest son insisted he has "nothing to correct" from his 2017 testimony.

The 41-year-old will testify behind closed door for up to four hours before members of the as part of the Republican-led panel's two-year investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 US

Trump Jr, who helms collection of businesses that was run for decades by his real estate billionaire father, faced a barrage of questions as he strode into the hearing room, including whether he was going to alter his testimony from two years ago.

"No," he said quickly, before adding: "Nothing to correct." will undoubtedly face scrutiny for his role in arranging a in June 2016 that included a Russian offering dirt on Democratic nominee

"If it's what you say I love it," had written in response to a 2016 email offering the information in a meeting, according to a transcript released last year by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which was conducting a parallel investigation.

Some Democrats suspect he may have lied about what he and his father knew about the now-infamous meeting, as well as other connections between the Trump campaign and

had also appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and that panel's Republican chairman, Senator Richard Burr, faced criticism from within his party for calling Trump Jr to appear a second time, due to apparent discrepancies between his original 2017 testimony and that of other witnesses.

