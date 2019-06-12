Govt clears India-Kyrgyzstan MoU on legal metrology

The Cabinet Wednesday approved a (MoU) between and for mutual cooperation in the field of legal metrology, which will be signed on the sidelines of the (SCO) summit on June 13-14.

The MoU was approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by here.

Under the proposed pact, the two nations will exchange information and documents relating to legal metrology, develop training programme for officials and non-officials dealing with the subject, an official statement said.

Seminars, workshops, meetings, and attachment learning programmes will be held in the area of mutual interest, as may be appropriate.

That part, the two countries will establish requirements for pre-packaged goods and carry out the state metrological supervision of pre-packaged goods as well as review the status of the rules/regulations on pre-packaged goods.

They will also share experience in carrying out of metrological supervision in mutual settlements between producers and consumers, the statement added.

