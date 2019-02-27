DoT to carefully study issue around Chinese telecom gear makers

As gear makers face heat globally over alleged risks, (DoT) Wednesday said it will "carefully" study the issue on which many countries have raised concerns.

The comments come at a time when developed markets like the US, and have taken a position against the use of equipment by Chinese vendors, particularly

"(Many countries) have expressed concerns, so will also have to study it very carefully," told reporters here on the sidelines of the launch of India's first by Signalchip.

Telecom operators are keenly monitoring the developments in the space, following the dispute between the US and China's that is among the world's largest telecom equipment makers. The US has alleged that Chinese equipment could pose risks involving eavesdropping on global

However, not all nations are convinced and has said it is not ready to block from its

India's largest had recently said it will comply with the decision of the on the issue of use of from Chinese vendors, such as Huawei.

This will be done to ensure that India's strategic needs and security are fully looked after, had said last week.

On Tuesday, telecom had also stated that his company is tracking the developments closely, although it doesn't "see any alarm bells ringing" just yet.

"In the end, Huawei is a big player in the telecom space. They have gone through rough patch with the US. has largely taken decision that they will continue using Huawei. We are tracking this space very closely," Mittal had said.

On the issue of 5G trials, Sundararajan Wednesday said a committee has been set up to come up with a framework for the said trials.

"So it (committee) will have to look at several things. It will have to define what will be the size of the trial, what will be the duration of the trial, (we) have to define lot of parameters, quantum of spectrum, how many locations, etc," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)