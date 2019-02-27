Nuvoco Wins the FICCI CSR Award 2017-18 for Women Empowerment

/ -- Project Aakriti bags the top spot for engaging local women in a sustainable source of livelihood



Ltd. (formerly Limited), one of the country's leading manufacturers, bagged the FICCI CSR Award for 2017-18 in the Women Empowerment category at the 17th edition of FICCI CSR Awards ceremony held in New They were awarded for their project 'Aakriti', which has brought about economic empowerment of women in the community by engaging them in sustainable sources of livelihood.

The project has been implemented in the Nimbaheda block of Chittorgarh; where, over time, 400 women from neighbouring villages have been trained in tailoring and associated skills. The project runs across five villages of Mangrol, Bhawaliya, Unkhliya, Arniya Joshi, Nimbaheda in Project Aakriti has managed to transform the lives of women and their respective households by empowering them. Their financial independence has led to them have a stronger voice in domestic decision-making; while additionally improving the overall quality of life through better access to education, nutrition intake and asset creation. The project started as a pilot in 2014-15 when Nuvoco upgraded the stitching training centre to a 'Production Centre'.

Speaking on the win Joydeep Chatterjee, of Projects, CSR & Corporate Affairs, Nuvoco, said, "Aakriti has been one of our most challenging projects as it required changing highly conservative mindsets while also identifying a sustainable source of livelihood that was also considered acceptable for women in that milieu. It is also one of our significant initiatives in enterprise development, which is thriving and self-sustaining. Viewed against this backdrop; the FICCI Award is an important validation of our efforts."



This year, the awards had over 150 corporates and organisations participate in the various categories.

