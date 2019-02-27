Two die after being hit by speeding jeep in Rajasthan's Dholpur

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Dholpur (Raj) 

A speeding jeep hit three people standing on a roadside, killing two and injuring one, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred when two bike-borne men - Vijay Kishor (28) and Ram Ratan (27) - had stopped near Mangrol crossing under the Mania police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Verma said.

Kishor and Ratan died on the spot, he said, adding a person standing on the a roadside was injured in the accident.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case has been registered against the jeep driver, Verma added.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 15:00 IST

