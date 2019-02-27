Railways issue security alert across network

Indian Railways has issued a security alert across its network in view of the escalating tension with Pakistan, a of the said Wednesday.

Security has been beefed up on board all trains operating in border areas and on railway premises, he said.

"We have issued an alert to all Managers of zones in view of the prevailing security scenario. All trains to the mainland and valley in have additional security personnel on board. We have also identified specific targets related to railways and have beefed up security there," RPF DG, told

He also said that no trains to have been cancelled so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)