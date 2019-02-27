JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Helicopter carrying Nepal's Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari, five others crashes

Nuvoco Wins the FICCI CSR Award 2017-18 for Women Empowerment
Business Standard

Railways issue security alert across network

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Railways has issued a security alert across its network in view of the escalating tension with Pakistan, a senior official of the Railway Protection Force said Wednesday.

Security has been beefed up on board all trains operating in border areas and on railway premises, he said.

"We have issued an alert to all General Managers of zones in view of the prevailing security scenario. All trains to the mainland and valley in Jammu and Kashmir have additional security personnel on board. We have also identified specific targets related to railways and have beefed up security there," RPF DG, Arun Kumar told PTI.

He also said that no trains to Jammu and Kashmir have been cancelled so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 15:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements