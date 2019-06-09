Idemitsu Honda India team grabs two podium finishes

Riding into Day 2 of the Indian National Championship, the Idemitsu India Racing team ended the Round 1 with two podium finishes in Pro-Stock 165cc category, here on Sunday.

Giving a stellar performance with the total time of 3:43.790 seconds, Honda's expert rider secured second position. With this, Sarath leads the championship.

Taking lessons from Saturday's race, riders Yashas R. L and Aravind B. displayed strength on race track. With merely a difference of 0.147 seconds in their total time, the duo crossed the chequered line at 4th and 5th spot, respectively. Making a quick game was Rajkamal K.B. of ProLap racing who climbed up to 6th from 15th position start.

Meanwhile, steering away from the crashes, K. Kannan was 9th to cross the chequered line.

