Dowry death: Husband jailed, in-laws booked for harassment

The husband of a 25-year-old woman, who had died here under mysterious circumstances three days ago, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly demanding dowry, police said.

Mukesh Kumar, 28, was held while his brother and sister were also accused in the case by the of his deceased wife, Madhu, the police said.

The couple, who hails from Bihar, was staying in Bishanpura here since their in June last year, according to a

"The woman was pregnant and not being taken care of by her husband and in-laws. They were instead harassing her for dowry," the said, citing a complaint by Madhu's cousin.

According to the complaint, Madhu's had got a call on February 18 evening that she had fallen ill and after some time they again got a call informing them that she was being taken to a hospital in

"When the reached the hospital, they were told by doctors that she was dead," the said.

Later, the woman's family filed a complaint against her husband, his brother and sister at the Sector 58 police station and an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B ( death) and the Prohibition Act, 1961, the official said.

The husband was arrested on Thursday and produced in a court, which has remanded him in judicial custody, the said.

