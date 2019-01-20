DR Congo court declares Tshisekedi winner of disputed elections

-
-
DR Congo's top court on Sunday declared opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi the winner of the disputed presidential election, after throwing out a legal challenge by the runner-up.
Announcing the final results of the long-awaited vote, the Constitutional Court said it "declares Felix Tshisekedi President of the Democratic Republic of Congo by simple majority".
