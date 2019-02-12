JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

'Aquaman' sequel officially in the works

Silver futures up 0.03% in thin trade
Business Standard

Dr Reddy's launches erectile dysfunction treatment drug in US

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Tuesday said it has launched Tadalafil tablets, used to treat erectile dysfunction, in the US market.

Tadalafil tablets are a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Adcirca tablets, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

Quoting IMS Health data, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said, the Adcirca brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 490 million for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2018.

Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading 0.01 per cent lower at Rs 2,616.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 11:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements