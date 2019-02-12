Dr Reddy's launches erectile dysfunction treatment drug in US

-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Tuesday said it has launched Tadalafil tablets, used to treat erectile dysfunction, in the US market.
Tadalafil tablets are a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Adcirca tablets, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a BSE filing.
Quoting IMS Health data, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said, the Adcirca brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 490 million for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2018.
Shares of Dr Reddy's were trading 0.01 per cent lower at Rs 2,616.70 apiece on the BSE.
