Dr Reddy's Laboratories terminates Armis Biopharma's investigation license

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Monday announced the termination of the license granted to Armis Biopharma, Inc.(formerly known as CHD Bioscience, Inc.) for its investigational antibacterial product, DFA-02, for the prophylaxis of surgical site infections (SSIs).

According to a press release issued by the Indian drug maker, as a result of the termination, Dr Reddy's has regained worldwide rights to DFA-02, and is currently evaluating its options to take the programme forward.

DFA-02 is a combination, broad-spectrum antibacterial in situ gel which is being investigated for the prophylaxis of SSIs as an adjunct to conventional preoperative antibiotic prophylaxis.

DFA-02 has been studied in several phase 1 and 2 clinical studies, and has demonstrated clinical efficacy in several key segments of patients who were at high risk for SSIs, DRL said.

