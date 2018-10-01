Dr Reddy's Laboratories terminates Armis Biopharma's investigation license

-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Monday announced the termination of the license granted to Armis Biopharma, Inc.(formerly known as CHD Bioscience, Inc.) for its investigational antibacterial product, DFA-02, for the prophylaxis of surgical site infections (SSIs).
According to a press release issued by the Indian drug maker, as a result of the termination, Dr Reddy's has regained worldwide rights to DFA-02, and is currently evaluating its options to take the programme forward.
DFA-02 is a combination, broad-spectrum antibacterial in situ gel which is being investigated for the prophylaxis of SSIs as an adjunct to conventional preoperative antibiotic prophylaxis.
DFA-02 has been studied in several phase 1 and 2 clinical studies, and has demonstrated clinical efficacy in several key segments of patients who were at high risk for SSIs, DRL said.
