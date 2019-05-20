The World Organization on Monday urged different political factions in the to unite in the battle against Ebola, warning that the risk of spread "remains very high".

" does not take sides. It is the enemy of everybody," WHO told the opening of the organisation's annual assembly in

Nearly 1,200 people have died since last August, when the DRC declared a 10th outbreak of in the country in 40 years.

Efforts to roll back the outbreak have been hampered by fighting in the affected regions and attacks on medical teams, as well as locals who view the international effort at prevention with suspicion.

Tedros said he had met with the DRC's and with opposition leaders "to urge a bipartisan approach to ending this outbreak." "Unless we unite to end this outbreak we run the risk it will become more widespread and more expansive and more aggressive," he said.

The WHO hailed that efforts to rein in the virus, including the of more than 120,000 people, have so far succeeded in limiting the outbreak to the conflict-wracked province and neighbouring Ituri region of the DRC.

But, he warned, "I emphasise 'so far'. The risk of spread remains very high." Tedros described the outbreak as "one of the most complex emergencies any of us have ever faced", pointing for instance to the dozens of attacks on facilities in since the start of the year.

"We are not just fighting a virus," he insisted.

"We're fighting insecurity. We're fighting violence. We're fighting misinformation... and we're fighting the politicisation of an outbreak."



"Every attack gives the virus an advantage." The current outbreak is the second deadliest on record, after an epidemic that killed more than 11,300 people in in 2014-16.

During his address, Tedros stressed that is not the only health crisis facing the global health community, listing recent major outbreaks in Yemen, in the Cox's Bazaar camps in and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria, among others.

He urged WHO's member states to endorse the organisation's "ambitious budget", stressing the "moral duty to respond urgently and effectively to outbreaks and other emergencies", and urging more spending on preventive measures.

Tedros also announced the appointment of four new for promoting global health, including Cynthia Germanotta, a and the mother of superstar

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)