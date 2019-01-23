Drone disrupts air traffic into Newark

A drone briefly disrupted air traffic Tuesday at airport, one of New York's three major hubs for air traffic, US officials said.

There were no further drones sighted, and arrivals were allowed to resume after a short suspension, a told AFP.

The FAA ordered a ground stop for other flights heading to Newark, however, until the "backlog" of arrivals landing at the airport were cleared.

"Around 5:00 pm, we received two reports from incoming flights into that a drone was sighted at about 3,500 feet (1,070 meters) above Teterboro," another nearby airport in New Jersey, the added.

Drones have caused a growing number of flight disruptions in recent weeks. In December, was paralysed for 36 hours after a drone sighting.

Europe's busiest airport, Heathrow in London, was shut down for an hour on January 8 because of a drone incident.

US drone pilots, unless they have special permits, from flying these aircraft above 400 feet (122 meters) and within 5 miles (8 km) of an airport.

Authorities who oversee the airports in said they said support the probe into the drone incident.

