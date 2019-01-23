Silver rises Rs 24 on firm global cues

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tracking a firm global trend,

silver prices rose Rs 24 at Rs 39,096 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators engaged in raising bets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in far-month March contracts was trading higher by Rs 24, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 39,096per kg in business turnover of 630 lots.

The white metal for delivery in February rose by Rs 18, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 39,120 per kg in 922 lots.

Analysts said participants raised bets amid a firm trend overseas as the weakness in the dollar boosted demand for the precious metals as a safe-haven.

In the international market, silver rose 0.16 per cent to USD 15.43 an ounce in New York.

