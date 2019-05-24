Drought relief measures taken: Maharashtra govt tells court

-
The Maharashtra government Friday assured the Bombay High Court Friday that it has implemented various drought mitigation measures, including preparation of action plans for dealing with water scarcity.
After a bad monsoon, the government declared drought in 151 of 358 tehsils in the state last October.
The government Friday filed an affidavit in response to a public interest litigation filed by activist Sanjay Lakhe Patil.
The PIL sought implementation of the Disaster Management Act and setting up of disaster management committees in every district.
The 2016 disaster management guidelines which list several measures to be undertaken by the state government to tackle natural calamities, including drought, should be implemented, Patil said.
The high court had directed the government last week to file an affidavit on measures taken to tackle the drought.
District authorities have prepared water scarcity action plans "for alleviating the situation", according to the affidavit filed by Subhash Umaranikar, deputy secretary of the Relief and Rehabilitation department.
"Some of the measures are drilling of new borewells, special repairs to pipe water supply schemes, well deepening and de-silting and providing water through tankers and bullock carts," it stated.
The Water Conservation Department of the state government has initiated 'Jalyukt Shivar' program for water conservation, the affidavit read.
According to a government resolution (order) of February 8, 2019, all eligible and needy persons in drought-affected areas are made beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act so that they get foodgrains at concessional rates, it stated.
The government has released Rs 4,909 crore to disburse input subsidy to farmers in the areas which have witnessed 33 per cent or more crop losses due to the ongoing drought, the affidavit stated.
District authorities have deposited a total of Rs 4,412.57 crore in the bank accounts of 67,32,096 farmers, it stated.
The court is likely to take up the petition for further hearing next week.
