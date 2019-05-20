HC irked over state's delay in listing steps to tackle drought

Noting that several districts in were facing a drought-like situation, the on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the state government's delay in listing out measures to tackle the crisis.

The high court last week directed the government to file its affidavit on Monday in response to an application of activist Sanjay Lakhe Patil, seeking setting up of independent disaster management committees in each district of the state.

Patil sought implementation of the 2016 disaster management guidelines, which listed several measures to be undertaken by the to tackle natural calamities and disasters, including

The on Monday sought further time to file the affidavit.

"We are aware of the situation in several districts of ..we are aware of the seriousness of the situation. The government should not delay in filing an affidavit stating what steps it has taken," the court said.

The bench further noted that some districts in the state's Marathwada region get supply once in eight days.

The court directed the government to file its affidavit by May 27, when it will hear the matter further.

The court said the government shall continue to carry out any relief work it has been doing and not stop it pending hearing of the application.

