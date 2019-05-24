JUST IN
PM expresses anguish over Surat fire incident

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday expressed anguish over the fire tragedy at a commercial complex in Gujarat's Surat in which several students attending a coaching class lost their lives and many others were trapped.

He also asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

At least 15 students of the coaching class were killed when they jumped off the commercial complex after it caught fire, Gujarat Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex in Surat.

Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.

"Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," Modi tweeted.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019.

