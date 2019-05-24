PM expresses anguish over Surat fire incident

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat fire: PM asks state govt to provide all assistance to those affected
Modi meets his mother during Gujarat visit
Modi donates Rs 21 lakh from personal savings for santiation workers of Kumbh mela
PM Modi meets his mother during Gujarat tour
Surat-based student Mehul Choksi submits doctoral thesis on PM Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday expressed anguish over the fire tragedy at a commercial complex in Gujarat's Surat in which several students attending a coaching class lost their lives and many others were trapped.
He also asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.
At least 15 students of the coaching class were killed when they jumped off the commercial complex after it caught fire, Gujarat Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.
The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex in Surat.
Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.
"Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," Modi tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU