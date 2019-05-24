PMLA case: ED to verify medical reports filed by Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra, who is an accused in a case and has sought permission to travel abroad for health reasons, on Friday placed his medical records before a which allowed to verify them.

The reports were filed by Vadra, brother-in- of Rahul Gandhi, before who asked the probe agency to verify them by May 29, the next date of hearing.

The court will hear the ED's stand as to whether it has any objection on the plea by Vadra seeking permission to travel to and two other countries.

Vadra has pleaded that the contents of his application and his medical report should not be made public.

ED's D P Singh wanted time to verify the reports before arguing on the application.

The court directed the probe agency not to make public the reports and the details of itinerary after K T S Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, requested it to ensure that the details are not shared with a third party as it was a matter of security and privacy.

Vadra, facing investigation in a case, was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court here which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.

Vadra is facing allegations of in purchase of a London-based property at 12, worth 1.9 million pounds.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)