Drug menace: Policy to reward informers soon, says STF chief

A policy to give cash prizes to the informers helping police in fighting the drug menace will be launched by the government soon, a said Thursday.

Gurpreet Kaur Deo, the of the special task force (STF) constituted to tackle the drug menace, said a policy draft in this regard had been prepared by them.

Interacting with villagers here, she said cash prizes would be given to those giving accurate information about drug smugglers or peddlers to police.

Deo said officials working wholeheartedly against the menace would be rewarded.

"The proposal is ready and will be put before Minister for the final approval," Deo, who is an ADGP-rank officer, said.

The hailed the women belonging to Narang Singh Wala village for constituting a drug monitoring committee.

She collected feedback from the villagers and assured to take their suggestions to

She stressed that the drug menace could not be wiped out without the people's participation.

She also shared contact details of the and said the identity of the informer would be kept secret.

