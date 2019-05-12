JUST IN
Drug peddler arrested in Kathua

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

An alleged drug peddler was arrested Sunday and 4 gram of heroin was seized from his possession in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Jagdish Kumar, a resident of Jandi village in Hiranagar, was arrested by a patrolling party on Link Road near Jandi Fort, a police spokesman said.

He said Kumar was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is presently being questioned.

First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 18:16 IST

