Drug peddler arrested in Kathua

An alleged drug peddler was arrested Sunday and 4 gram of heroin was seized from his possession in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Jagdish Kumar, a resident of Jandi village in Hiranagar, was arrested by a patrolling party on Link Road near Jandi Fort, a said.

He said Kumar was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is presently being questioned.

