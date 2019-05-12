Drug peddler arrested in Kathua

-
An alleged drug peddler was arrested Sunday and 4 gram of heroin was seized from his possession in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Jagdish Kumar, a resident of Jandi village in Hiranagar, was arrested by a patrolling party on Link Road near Jandi Fort, a police spokesman said.
He said Kumar was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is presently being questioned.
