Drug smuggler held in J-K's Reasi

A "notorious" drug peddler was arrested Saturday and 'charas' (cannabis) was seized from his possession in district of and Kashmir, police said.

Kesar Ram, a resident of Bhaga village, was noticed moving suspiciously in Saldi village by a police patrolling party and was stopped for checking, a said.

He said 520 grams of was recovered from his possession.

Ram is a notorious drug peddler, he added.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act was registered against him and investigation is underway, the said.

