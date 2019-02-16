Fake currency racket busted in Telangana

An inter-state fake currency racket was busted here, with the arrest of two people and fake Indian currency worth Rs 3.98 and a two-wheeler were seized from their possession, police said Friday.

One of the accused, is a rowdy-sheeter of station in

"In the year 1991, as he was found in possession of bombs, TADA Act along with other relevant sections were invoked against him. Since 2011, he is involved in circulating fake Indian currency," a police press release said.

So far, he has been arrested in 12 cases in and one case each in and in Andhra Pradesh, it said.

Ghouse was released on bail in the above cases on January 12 last and he had planned to re-start circulating fake currency, it said.

As he had lost contact with (who was allegedly the main supplier of fake currency to Ghouse for the past few years and wanted in three cases in Hyderabad), Ghouse went to on January 19 and met Suraj Shaik (a native of Malda in West Bengal) and obtained the phone number of Rehman alias Bablu, it said.

Ghouse contacted Bablu and fixed a fresh deal for supplying fake Indian currency.

As per the deal, Bablu sent Rs four worth fake Indian currency through his trusted Rabiul Sekh, the release said.

While both Ghouse and were trying to exchange fake Indian currency in Hashamabad area under station limits on February 15, they were caught by (of city police) and Chandrayangutta police, it said.

The prime accused alias Bablu's village is located near border and he allegedly procures the currency from through agents, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)