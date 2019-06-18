Drunk ex-Army man held for shooting at teen daughter in MP

A retired man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at his teenage daughter after trying to outrage her modesty, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in the state's Gwalior city, an said.

The 19-year-old girl received a bullet injury to the head and is currently hospitalised and the man, a retired Naib Subedar in the identified as (46), has been arrested, said of Police (CSP) Ravi Bhadauriya.

He said Rajawat, in an inebriated condition, went to his daughter's room and tried to assault her.

"She rushed to her mother's room. The accused followed her and tried to force her into another room. When his wife resisted, he opened fire, leaving the teenage girl with a bullet injury in the head," he said.

Neighbours on hearing gunshots alerted police who reached the site, nabbed Rajawat and seized the gun from which he fired two rounds, the CSP said.

He has been charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 307 (attempt to murder), Bhadauriya said.

