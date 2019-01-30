Two cops extort money from lottery centre owner; held

A attached to and a Police were arrested Tuesday for allegedly abducting a lottery centre owner and extorting money from him, police said Wednesday.

The alleged incident occurred on January 24, when the accused police sub-inspector (55), who is posted at (SB), and (52), who works as a of Motor Transport division of the Police, posed as crime branch sleuths and 'raided' an 'illegal' lottery centre at Cotton Green in Central Mumbai, a said.

They forced the centre owner to accompany them in a van, saying senior officers wanted to talk to him, he said.

However, the duo took Kamble to an isolated spot along P D'Mello Road and took Rs 10,000 from him, he said quoting the complainant.

They later forced Kamble to withdraw Rs 10,500 threw his card and thrashed him, before fleeing.

On January 25, Kamble filed a complaint with station, following which a case of robbery and kidnapping was registered against the policemen, the said.

The duo were identified with the help of CCTV footage of the centre and arrested, he said.

A court has remanded them in police custody till February 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)