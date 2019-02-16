Outpouring of grief, anger marks final farewell to slain jawans

: Sobbing family members Saturday lit the funeral pyres of the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack, joined by other mourners who at places gathered in their thousands.

In an Uttarakhand village, a three-year-old child lit his father's At another in Rajasthan, a two-month baby was made to symbolically touch the torch used for the last rites.

Traders downed shutters and people lined the streets at many places as caskets carrying the remains of the jawans arrived at their native villages and towns across the country, amid the chanting of slogans some of them anti-

Union ministers flew down from New to join ministers from the states to lay wreaths on the caskets of many of the 40 jawans killed in the suicide attack on the on Thursday.

In most cases, the coffins draped in the tricolor arrived from at the nearest airport, and were then taken by road to the jawans' villages for state funerals.

In a village in Uttarakhand's district, three-year-old lit his father Virendra Singh's funeral

Union of state for Textiles Ajay Tamta and were at the cremation, where CRPF jawans fired three rounds in the air as a salute to their fallen colleague.

Shopkeepers in nearby Khatima, Chakarpur and Jhankat downed shutters. People taking part in a procession in Khatima shouted anti- slogans.

In Ghalauti Khurd in Punjab's district, Jaimal Singh's five- year-old-son lit the Rohitash Lamba's two-month son was made to symbolically touch the torch that lit his pyre in Shahpura town near

Thousands of people, including Jitendra Singh, attended the burial of head at Dudasunballa village in the border district of in

Officers from the and the also visited the village to pay homage, promising to take care of the jawan's family which includes his wife and two children, officials said.

laid a wreath on the coffin of C Sivachandran at Tiruchirappali airport, where his body had been flown on the way to his village.

As Pankaj Tripathi's body reached Harpur Bailhiya in Uttar Pradesh's district, the villagers broke out in slogans hailing him as a martyr, and also chanting murdabad.

Taking the cue from remarks, Shiv Pratap Shukla, who attended the funeral, said, will give a befitting reply to the cowardly act of Pakistan.

He announced that the local primary school will be renamed after the jawan.

"My son was coming soon to meet me, but it seems that something else was written in my fate, his mother told reporters.

Uttarakhand's Trivendra Singh Rawat, Himachal Pradesh's and Odisha's Naveen Pathak were among the chief ministers who paid homage as the remains of soldiers from their states arrived.

turned pallbearer when head Maneswar Basumatari's body arrived in Guwahati, flown in by the

The nation will fight unitedly to protect the sovereignty of our country. Basumatari's sacrifice, along with that of the other CRPF jawans, will not go in vain, he told reporters.

In district, Vijay Maurya's wife demanded that Chief Minister should visit the family before the takes place.

UP minister and other leaders were trying to persuade her to go ahead with the last rites.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)