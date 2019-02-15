JUST IN
20-year-old shot dead in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 20-year-old man has been shot dead by unidentified men in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said Friday.

Kailash, the deceased, hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was a resident of Bhalswa here, they added.

"At 10.30 pm on Thursday, unidentified men opened fire at Kailash. He was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. Kailash had sustained serious head wounds," police said.

A case was registered and the matter is being probed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

The police suspect the role of local youths in the incident and have begun questioning accordingly, she said.

CCTV footages in the nearby areas are being examined to identify the accused and establish sequence of events, Arya said.

Police are probing all angles including that of personal enmity, however robbery bid has been ruled out, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.

