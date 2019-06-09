Dubai bus crash: 11 Indian victims' bodies flown home, one cremated in UAE

The mortal remains of 11 Indians killed in a horrific road accident in were repatriated on Sunday while the body of a 22-year-old Indian was cremated here in the Gulf emirate, an said.

Twelve Indians were among 17 people killed in Thursday when a bus, mostly with Eid vacationers coming from Oman, entered a restricted lane and rammed into a low-clearance sign.

The repatriation of 11 Indians was complete when the last three bodies were flown to on an flight, the who was making arrangements for the flights was quoted as saying by

The flight departed at 3.39am Sunday.

"All mortal remains were moved as scheduled. The procedures were completed by 11.45pm," he said.

Meanwhile, Roshni Moolchandani, the youngest Indian victim killed in the crash, was cremated here on Saturday at the Her final rites were completed by her family who came over from India, said a social worker, who was assisting the family.

of in Vipul told the paper Saturday that the mortal remains of the Indian victims would be repatriated free of cost by in cases where employers were not bearing expenses.

The consulate had for free and also offered to bear the cost of embalming in cases where the families needed support.

The bus, belonging to the Omani bus transport company Mwasalat, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier that cut the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side.

blamed the Omani driver, who was moderately injured, for the accident, saying "at times a small mistake or negligence can lead to adverse consequences".

