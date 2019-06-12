JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cap personal income tax rate at 25 pc to boost demand: PHDCCI

CAIT asks govt not to ban e-cigarettes
Business Standard

Dust storm, light rain bring respite from heat in parts of R'than

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A dust storm and light rainfall in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday brought respite for residents from scorching heat as the mercury came down a few notches, a meteorological department official said.

Jaipur received 3.2 mm rainfall. The maximum temperature in the state capital was 42.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

Churu, however, remained the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius, followed by 46.3 degrees Celsius each in Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner, he said.

The maximum temperature in Jaisalmer was 45.4 degrees Celsius and 45.1 degrees Celsius in Barmer.

The weatherman has forecast another dust storm with wind speed of 40-50 km/hr at several places in the state during the next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 19:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU