Dust storm, light rain bring respite from heat in parts of R'than

A dust and light rainfall in parts of on Wednesday brought respite for residents from scorching heat as the mercury came down a few notches, a said.

received 3.2 mm rainfall. The maximum temperature in the state capital was 42.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

Churu, however, remained the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius, followed by 46.3 degrees Celsius each in Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner, he said.

The maximum temperature in Jaisalmer was 45.4 degrees Celsius and 45.1 degrees Celsius in Barmer.

The weatherman has forecast another dust with wind speed of 40-50 km/hr at several places in the state during the next 24 hours.

