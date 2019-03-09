JUST IN
Business Standard

DUTA withdraws strike

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi University Teachers' Association decided to withdraw its strike on Friday and said it would intensify its struggle against the vice-chancellor and for its demands through other means.

The DUTA will continue to pursue its demands through intense struggle and campaign against anti-education policies and assault on teachers by the government and the DU VC, the body said.

The General Body of the teachers' body decided to unitedly fight for absorption of teachers working in temporary/ ad-hoc capacity and for the removal of tProfessor Yogesh Tyagi from the post of vice-chancellor of the varsity, they added.

First Published: Sat, March 09 2019. 00:50 IST

