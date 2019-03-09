Balakot air strike didn't yield desired results: Togadia

Former VHP leader Friday said the air strike on a training camp in has not yielded desired results as terror attacks have not stopped in

Terrorist attacks have not stopped due to the "weak" leadership of Narendra Modi, he alleged.

Without naming then Indira Gandhi, the leader praised the country's leadership during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of

"My question is, have terror attacks stopped after the air strike in Balakot? After the air strike, two majors and 10 jawans had been killed (in separate incidents in J&K). There was a grenade attack in Jammu yesterday," he said.

"If the has been done, what is its importance (if the has not been cured)? (for me) means to get the patient rid of cancer," Togadia, a qualified surgeon, told reporters here.

To a question, Togadia said what is the use of air strikes if solders are still dying?



"We split in 1971, but at that time the leadership was with somebody else," said the firebrand leader.

Apparently referring to Modi, who made a surprise visit to in 2015-end, he said, "The leadership which without invitation goes to eat the cake of (former) (Nawaz Sharif) is weak."



" figures say 488 soldiers had been killed in 53 months (in J&K). Why was Pakistan the most favoured country for Modiji?" he asked.

Togadia said it was baffling that separatist leaders in were provided security.

"Modi should answer this. Modiji has neglected national security," he charged.

"Life of every human is of great importance but that of soldier is of paramount importance to us," Togadia said.

He disapproved of the ongoing over the February 26 the air strike on a camp inside Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)