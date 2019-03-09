Maradona acknowledges paternity of three more children

Argentine soccer legend has confirmed paternity of three children born in in addition to the five he has previously recognized, his announced Friday.

"Maradona has three children in Cuba, with whom he's in contact," told Argentina's

Confirming paternity would mean the 58-year-old former winner and paternity-suit veteran has fathered eight children officially.

"Three more and you'll have a team of 11. Come on, you can do it!" said his daughter Giannina, 29, greeting the on

Both she and her sister Dalma, 31, are estranged from the -- siding with their mother in a court battle that followed the breakup of their 1984-2003 marriage.

Morla said Maradona would not contest the latest paternity suit in Cuba, where the intermittently underwent treatment for cocaine addiction between 2000-2005.

"To date, they haven't been recognized but Diego is going to take responsibility for what he has to take responsibility for," the said.

"The lawsuit was filed, but with great respect," added Morla, whose feed shows he spent part of January in

Maradona for years denied he had any children other than his daughters with Villafane.

However, he was forced to recognize Diego Junior, 32, and 22-year-old after long court battles with their mothers.

A fifth child -- six-year-old -- was born from a recent relationship with Argentine

Maradona is currently working as of Mexican second division side Dorados de Sinaloa.

