Dutch bust major cryptocurrency launderer

-
ALSO READ
Pak's efforts to act against terror groups, money laundering questioned at APG meet in China
Pak minister says country made improvement in curbing money laundering
Israel accepted into global financial watchdog group
Albanian police arrest Indian wanted for money laundering
Israel becomes member of global watchdog on money laundering
-
Dutch investigators said Wednesday they have busted one of the biggest online money laundering services for cryptocurrencies worth hundreds of millions of euros a year.
Tax and federal prosecution officers have confiscated six servers in the Netherlands and Luxembourg, taking the Bestmixer.io virtual currency mixing service offline, the Dutch tax office's criminal branch (FIOD) said.
Bestmixer.io is one of the three largest online mixing services dealing in bitcoins, bitcoin cash and Litecoins, the FIOD said. It was started a year ago and has so far generated sales of at least 200 million dollars (25,000 Bitcoin).
So-called "crypto-mixing services" are used by criminals on the Darknet to mask the origin of virtual currency," the FOID said in a statement.
Services like Bestmixer.io are paid to "launder" online currency such as Bitcoins for a commission, erasing traces of the money's origin, it said.
"People use the mixing service apparently to increase their anonymity. Our investigations show that much of the currency has a criminal origin or destination," said FIOD.
"This mixer is suspected of being used in these cases to mask criminal money streams and to launder money," it added.
In total, Darknet markets generate some 800 million dollars yearly.
Bestmixer.io's clients are from all the world "with the emphasis on the United States, Germany and the Netherlands," said FIOD.
The probe was launched following a report by the US-based cyber security firm McAfee.
So far, no arrests have been made, FIOD spokesman Adriaan Ros told AFP.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU