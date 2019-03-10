Earthquake hits central part of Alaska; no damage reported

The Center says a small has hit the central part of the state.

The centre says the magnitude 3.7 hit an area 29 kilometers south of Fairbanks, the state's second-largest city, at 2.39 pm (local time) on Saturday. The had a depth of 21 kilometers.

The centre says the earthquake was felt in Fairbanks, North Pole, Fort Wainwright, and There are no reports of damage.

On November 30, a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit south-central The earthquake buckled roads, and homes and buildings sustained heavy damage. There have been thousands of aftershocks since.

