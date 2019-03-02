Ready to carry out attack in Pak to avenge Pulwama strike: Gujarat BJP MLA

-
Controversial Gujarat BJP MLA Madhu Srivastava said Saturday that he was ready to carry out an attack in Pakistan to avenge the Pulwama terror strike by a JeM suicide bomber.
Srivastava, the six-time MLA from Vaghodia in Vadodara district, said he was ready to sacrifice his life as legislators are "representatives of the country".
"If they can kill 45, I have the courage to kill 500. If the government instructs me and gives me arms and ammunition, I am ready to take revenge. I will crash my plane (there)," the MLA told reporters in Vadodara.
Srivastava has acted in a few Gujarati films.
Forty CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying them in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.
The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack.
