Ready to carry out attack in Pak to avenge Pulwama strike: Gujarat BJP MLA

Controversial MLA Madhu Srivastava said Saturday that he was ready to carry out an attack in to avenge the terror strike by a JeM suicide bomber.

Srivastava, the six-time MLA from Vaghodia in district, said he was ready to sacrifice his life as legislators are "representatives of the country".

"If they can kill 45, I have the courage to kill 500. If the government instructs me and gives me arms and ammunition, I am ready to take revenge. I will crash my plane (there)," the MLA told reporters in

Srivastava has acted in a few Gujarati films.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying them in district of on February 14.

The Pakistan-based claimed responsibility for the attack.

