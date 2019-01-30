EC full bench arrives to review poll-preparedness in Bengal

The full bench of the Election Commission led by arrived here Wednesday evening to review the preparedness of the election in the state, sources at the Chief Electoral Officer's office said.

The poll panel will hold a series of meetings with all political parties, officials of the CEO's office and nodal officers of all state and force on Thursday.

On the same day, the team will also meet District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of all the districts to review law and order and preparation for the polls, the sources said.

The full bench would meet the chief secretary, home secretary, of police (DGP) and other senior officials of the state on Friday.

It would also meet the expenditure officers of all central government departments, besides the officials of lead banks, railways and airports in the state.

The bench led by the CEC will also hold a press conference before leaving here, the sources said.

