Major fire at expo grounds in Hyderabad

A major fire broke out at the exhibition grounds here Wednesday night, officials said.

At least two persons were admitted to hospital due to suffocation, officials said, adding that some stalls were gutted.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the fire even as disaster response force of Greater Municipal Corporation was pressed into service,they said.

The blaze, which apparently started from a stall spread to some other stalls, creating panic among the visitors.

The 45-day All- industrial exhibition popularly called 'Numaish' started on January 1.

