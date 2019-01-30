JAA delegation calls on Assam Governor

A delegation of the Journalists Association of Assam (JAA) Wednesday met Governor Jagadish Mukhi at the Raj Bhawan here and discussed several issues relating to problems of scribes in the state.
The JAA members apprised the governor about the prevailing situation in the state and urged him to ensure protection of journalists, said a JAA release here.
The JAA submitted a memorandum to the governor demanding a Journalists Protection Act, formation of media council, medical aid and insurance for all journalists' families, Provision of Journalists Pension, Allotment of Housing facility and land to homeless journalists on seniority basis, it said.
The JAA delegation was led by its president Dhirendra Nath Chakravartty, working president Dalim Phukan and general secretary cum national vice president of the National Union of Journalists India (NUJI) Bhupen Goswam.
