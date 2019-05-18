EC gets Tripura HC notice over details about West Tripura LS seat

The High Court has served a notice to the asking it to furnish details about West constituency by May 21 in response to a petition seeking countermanding of elections in the seat.

The petition was filed by sitting CPI(M) and candidate of the constituency, on May 15.

Alleging large scale violence by the ruling during polling on April 11, Dutta had sought directions from the court to hold fresh polling for the seat.

The MP's said the petition was heard by the court of Justice on Friday and it issued the notice to the EC, and returning of the seat, asking them to furnish their detailed reply, considering the urgency of the matter.

Dutta had approached the Supreme Court, which had turned down the case for urgent hearing and asked him to take up the matter with the high court.

The too has backed the demand by the CPI(M) seeking a fresh election.

On the poll panel's directions, re-polling was done in 168 of the 1679 polling stations of the constituency on May 12.

There are two seats in the state-- West and East Tripura (ST). Election in the East Tripura constituency was held on April 23.

