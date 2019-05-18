Naidu meets Akhilesh, will call on Mayawati next

-
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu Saturday met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav here and was set to call on Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati later, continuing his efforts to put together a coalition to form the next government at the Centre.
He reached the state capital after meetings in New Delhi with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPI leaders G Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and LJD leader Sharad Yadav.
Naidu was scheduled to meet both BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, BSP sources said.
The Telugu Desam Party chief has already held several rounds of discussions with various opposition leaders, including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
His TDP had been a part of the NDA and had quit the alliance a few months ago.
Opposition parties are pitching for a joint anti-BJP front to steer the next government.
