Top bureaucrat offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple

: Union Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha Sunday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here.
The country's top bureaucrat and his wife arrived here Friday evening on a two-day pilgrimage and after a night halt on the hills, visited the shrine this morning, a temple official told PTI.
Temple officials offered Sinha prasadam and a memento, the official said.
Later, he left for New Delhi.
