EC's ban order taken under pressure: Mayawati

Slapped with a 48-hour ban on campaigning by the EC for her "provocative" communal remarks, BSP supremo Monday alleged the decision appears to have been "taken under pressure" and it will be remembered as a "black day".

Terming the ban a "sudden unprecedented order based on wrong facts", she asserted that the poor and deprived sections of the society will not forget it as she was being deprived of her right to appeal to uproot the BJP from power.

The EC on Monday imposed a nation-wide ban on Mayawati, among other leaders, for their "provocative" communal remarks, which it said had the "propensity to polarise the elections".

The action follows her speech in Deoband last week where she appealed to Muslim voters to not for to avoid division in the anti-BJP votes.

"All citizens have the rights to move about and put forth their point of view. But here, the has suddenly given an order which has cruelly deprived me of my rights on the basis of wrong facts.

"This order will be remembered in the history of as a black day," told reporters here while claiming that the "hurried" decision seems to have been taken under pressure.

"The intention behind this order is clear that as I am not able to make an appeal to the people to uproot the BJP from power...The EC knows that campaigning for the second phase ends Tuesday evening and the joint rally was scheduled. Now, I will not be able to make an appeal to the voters of Agra, and

"Would such a sudden order, in a democratic set up like India, not be called murder of democracy," she posed.

The said that she had complete faith in her followers and supporters who would understand the intention behind the order and will cast their votes fearlessly in favour of the alliance.

As for the ban on Adityanath, she said it will have no impact on the BJP as he is not

also alleged that has "closed its eyes and ears" on speeches by Amit and other saffron party leaders.

" and Modi have been given an open hand to spread hatred among different communities and play with the security of the country," the said.

Narendra Modi's remarks asking first-time voters to dedicate their to those who carried out the Balakot air strike are under examination of the poll panel.

About the rally in scheduled Tuesday, Mayawati said senior BSP leaders will go there with her message.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)