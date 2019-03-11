EC should consider non-BJP parties' plea to hold assembly polls in J-K: CPI(M)

The (Marxist) Monday urged the to "seriously" consider all the non-BJP parties' plea in to hold the assembly elections in the state simultaneously with the polls.

In a press statement, the politburo of CPI(M) said, "All the non-BJP political parties in J-K, in their meeting with the full when it visited the state, appealed for holding of simultaneous election. The should seriously consider this issue and announce the schedule for the assembly election simultaneously."



It also said confusion prevails as to how the security situation in was good for the upcoming elections, but not for the assembly polls.

"It is perplexing how the security situation in Jammu & is good for the conduct of the elections and not for the assembly elections, which are also due. Currently, is under central rule as its assembly is dissolved," it said.

The question was also raised earlier by CPI(M) in a tweet.

The will begin on April 11 and will be held over seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23, the ECI had announced Sunday.

The poll panel had, however, said the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will not be held along with the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)