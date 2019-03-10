EC to take call on increasing VVPAT-EVM count after stat institute submits report

Amid demands by parties to increase the number of polling stations where VVPAT slips are matched with EVM results, on Sunday said the panel will take a final call on the issue after the submits a report on it.

As of now, voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines are used in all polling stations but results of EVMs and VVPATs are matched in one polling station per constituency.

VVPAT or paper trail machine is a device which dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party for which a person has voted for.

The slip appears on a small window for seven seconds and then drops in a box. The voter cannot take it home.

There have been demands to increase the number of polling stations where EVM and VVPAT results are matched to dispel fears about machines being 'hacked' to favour a particular political party.

Parties parties have demanded that 10 to 30 per cent paper trail slips per constituency be counted to ensure there is no rigging and to assure voters that the machines are working fine and have not been rigged.

The has been brainstorming over increasing percentage of VVPAT slips since 2016. Then CEC had pushed for an early decision but little progress was made.

said the Indian Statistical Institute's report is expected before counting process and the will then take a call on the issue.

