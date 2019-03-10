Environment Ministry consultant among four Indians killed in Ethiopian plane crash: Sushma Swaraj

Four Indians, including an consultant, were among those killed when a Nairobi-bound plane crashed after take-off from Addis Ababa, said.

737 crashed minutes after an early-morning takeoff from Sunday, killing all eight crew and 149 passengers on board, including tourists, business travellers, and the consultant, Shikha Garg, who was on her way to attend a UNEP meeting.

"I am sorry to know about the unfortunate crash of plane ET 302. We have lost four Indian nationals in the air crash. I have asked Indian High in to provide all help and assistance to the bereaved families," Swaraj tweeted.

She said the Indian Embassy in has informed her that the deceased Indian nationals are Vaidya Pannagesh Bhaskar, Vaidya Hansin Annagesh, and

"My colleague Dr has confirmed that Ms. is a with She was travelling to attend UNEP meeting in Nairobi," Swaraj said.

The said she is trying to reach the families of other Indian nationals.

She urged people to help her reach the families of those killed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)