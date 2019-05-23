EC website for LS results crashes several times

As soon as the counting for polls began Thursday morning, the website designed to give out latest trends and results crashed.

The trend continued throughout the day. By 7.00 pm, the site had crashed on several occasions.

Apparently, the in-house IT division of the poll panel had failed to judge the hits or the counts the site would receive from across the globe.

The Voter Helpline app of the commission too crashed on several occasions.

Unlike 2014 , the website did not share parties' voteshare on a national basis. It was provided on a state-wise basis.

