JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

European pilots 'deeply disturbed' by possible 737 MAX return

US, China harden their stands on Huawei as tech war intensifies
Business Standard

V-P congratulates people for 'voting for stability'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Thursday congratulated people for "voting for stability" and hailed the EC for a smooth and efficient conduct of elections.

In a message, he said, "I congratulate all the winning parties and candidates in whom the people have reposed immense trust".

"I hope that all of us, irrespective of party affiliations, will continue to deepen the roots of our rich democratic tradition and focus our collective energies on development, reforms and enhancement of the quality of our people's lives," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 22:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements