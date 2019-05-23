V-P congratulates people for 'voting for stability'

M Venkaiah Thursday congratulated people for "voting for stability" and hailed the EC for a smooth and efficient conduct of elections.

In a message, he said, "I congratulate all the winning parties and candidates in whom the people have reposed immense trust".

"I hope that all of us, irrespective of party affiliations, will continue to deepen the roots of our rich democratic tradition and focus our collective energies on development, reforms and enhancement of the quality of our people's lives," he added.

